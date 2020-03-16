wrestling / News
Smackdown Pulled From New Orleans, Thursday Live Event Canceled
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has officially lost its venue for Smackdown as expected, and Thursday’s live event has also been canceled. The Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama has confirmed that the Thursday show scheduled there has been canceled, while the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has announced that the Smackdown taping is postponed:
Due to the recent developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the directive from Governor Jon Bel Edwards that there are to be no public gatherings larger than 50 people, all events scheduled through April 13th at the Smoothie King Center has been suspended.
Smackdown is expected to move to the Performance Center as Raw and NXT this week have, but that is not yet confirmed.
