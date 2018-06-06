Smackdown Rating Edges Up, Viewership Down Again

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown rose slightly, even as viewership was down. Tuesday night’s episode garnered a 0.67 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.138 million viewers, up 2% and down 3% respectively from last week’s 0.66 demo rating and audience of 2.195 million. The rating was still a hundredth below the 0.68 from two weeks ago, while the audience repped a new low since the Halloween 2017 episode’s 2.119 million.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. It beat out Chrisley Knows Best (0.52 demo rating/1.478 million), which followed on USA Network, for the top spot.