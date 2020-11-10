Smackdown Rating Even With Previous Week, Viewership Up

The final ratings are in for Friday’s episode of Smackdown and it held its demo rating from the previous week, while viewership was up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.315 million viewers, even with and up 1% from the October 30th episode’s 0.7 demo rating and 2.286 million viewers.

The last two weeks have been good ones for Smackdown, which has posted 0.6 demo numbers throughout the late summer and fall and a 0.5’s through early summer.

Smackdown won the night among broadcast shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, though the night was actually dominated by election coverage on cable news which claimed the top 30 spots on the cable ratings chart, with the top 21 all scoring a 0.72 demo rating or above.