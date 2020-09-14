Smackdown Rating Holds From Overnights, Audience Hits Five-Month High

The rating for last week’s Smackdown continued its trend of holding steady into five weeks, while the audience was the best in over five months. The final broadcast ratings came in for Friday, with Smackdown scoring a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.329 million viewers, holding even and up 3% from the 0.6 demo rating and 2.261 million from the fast national numbers that came out on Saturday. The metrics were even with and up 9% from the previous week’s Smackdown numbers (0.6 demo rating/2.129 million viewers), and the audience was the highest since the April 3rd episode had 2.398 million.

Smackdown won the night among broadcast shows, though the NBA Playoffs on TNT won the night over all per Showbuzz Daily with a 1.87 demo rating and 4.691 million viewers.