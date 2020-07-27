wrestling / News

Smackdown Rating Holds From Overnight Numbers, Audience Slightly Down

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Smackdown

Friday’s episode of Smackdown held on in the demo rating from the overnight estimates, while the audience was slightly down. The final broadcast numbers for Friday are in and Smackdown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.924 million viewers. That’s steady with and slightly below the overnight estimates of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.971 million viewers.

The demo rating has now held at a 0.5 for 12 out of the last 14 weeks, rising once to a 0.6 on May 29th and slipping down to a 0.4 on July 3rd. The demo rating won the night across broadcast and cable per Showbuzz Daily.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ratings, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading