WWE Smackdown Rating Holds Steady From Overnight, Audience Hits Four-Month High
The final ratings numbers for Smackdown are in and the show managed to hold onto its overnight rating, while viewership actually rose to a four-month high. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.198 million viewers, numbers where are even with and up a bit from the 0.6 demo rating and 2.168 million viewers listed in the overnight estimates.
The night gave Smackdown its first two-week period about a 0.5 demo rating since April 10th and 17th. In addition, the total audience was the best since the April 10th episode’s 2.317 million viewers. Smackdown topped the charts broadcast network shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, coming in behind only the MBA Playoff games on TNT (0.93 demo rating/2.270 million viewers and 0.70/1.813 million).
