Smackdown Rating Holds Steady From Overnight Number, Viewership Slightly Up
August 10, 2020
The final rating for last week’s Smackdown is in, and it held the overnight number while the overall audience ticked up. Friday’s show brought in a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.962 million viewers, steady with and up from the overnight estimate of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.956 million viewers. The demo rating has stayed the same for 14 of the last 16 weeks, while the audience was the best since the June 26th episode had 2.174 million viewers.
Smackdown won the night among all shows on TV per Showbuzz Daily, topping the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors game on TNT (0.42 demo rating/1.013 million viewers).
