Smackdown Rating Holds Steady From Overnights, Viewership Up

The final ratings numbers are in for Smackdown and it held its demo rating, while viewership was up from the overnight numbers. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.6 demo rating and 2.124 million viewers, compared to the 0.6 and 1.987 million viewers that overnight estimates registered.

The demo rating continues to be steady for Smackdown; since April, only one week has not been a 0.5 or a 0.6 and nine of the last ten weeks have been a 0.6 rating for the show. The audience was down slightly from last week, as Smackdown was facing off against the season premieres of ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20 as well as the ALCS and NLCS on TBS and FOX Sports.

Smackdown tied Shark Tank for the best rating among broadcast shows for the night, while they were both below the MLB games per Showbuzz Daily.