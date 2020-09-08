Smackdown Rating Stable, Viewership Slightly Up From Overnight Numbers

The final numbers for Smackdown are in for last week, and the rating held steady while the viewership was up from the initial estimate. Friday’s show brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.129 million viewers, even with and up a tough from the overnight numbers of an 0.6 demo rating and 2.066 million. The demo rating marks the fourth week in a row at a 0.6, while the audience was still down 0.7% from the previous week’s 2.144 million.

Smackdown won the night among broadcast network per Showbuzz Daily, beating ABC’s repeats of Shark Tank (0.4 demo rating/2.686 million viewers) and 20/20 (0.4/2.869 million). The night as a whole went to the NBA Conference Semifinal game on ESPN with a 1.58 demo rating and 3.896 million viewers.