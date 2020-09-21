wrestling / News
Smackdown Rating Steady With Overnight, Final Audience Number Up
The rating for Friday’s episode of Smackdown held even with the overnight number, while the viewership ticked upward. Last week’s show brought in a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in final numbers released Monday, while the total average audience was 2.037 million viewers. Those numbers are even with and up a bit from the initial numbers from Saturday of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.954 million. Both metrics are still down a tick and 13% from the previous week’s 0.6 and 2.329 million.
This marks the first time that Smackdown has been below a 0.6 in six weeks, since the August 7th episode also had a 0.5. Smackdown tied with Dateline at a 0.5 demo rating to win the broadcast network ratings per Showbuzz Daily, while the NBA Conference Finals on TNT won the night overall with a 1.98 demo rating.
