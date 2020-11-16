wrestling / News
Smackdown Rating Steady With Overnight Number, Viewership Finishes Up
Last week’s episode of Smackdown held steady in the rating from the initial overnight estimate, while viewership was up from that mark. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the final numbers and 2.234 million viewers, compared to the 0.6 demo rating and 2.142 million viewers that was reported in the overnights. This is a pretty standard situation for overnights to final numbers, in that the demo rating generally holds while viewership ticks up a touch.
Both numbers were down from the previous week’s final numbers, with the metrics off a tick from the November 6th show’s 0.7 demo rating while the audience was down 3.5% from that week’s 2.315 million. Smackdown finished #2 among all shows for the night across broadcast and cable per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank (0.8 demo rating, 4.554 million viewers).
