Smackdown Rating Steady From Overnights, Viewership Slightly Down
The rating for last week’s episode of Smackdown held even from the overnight rating, while the viewership was down by a touch. Friday’s episode, the go-home show for WWE Payback, brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.144 million viewers. Those numbers are even with and down 2% from the final numbers of the August 21st episode, which had a 0.6 demo rating and 2.198 million viewers. It was also down slightly from the overnight estimate of 2.181 million viewers.
This marks the third week in a row that Smackdown has registered a 0.6 after spending most of the spring and summer in the 0.5 demo rating range. Smackdown easily topped the ratings among all Friday broadcasts per Showbuzz Daily, with the next closest being a repeat of Shark Tank on ABC with a 0.4 demo rating. Cable’s best number was FOX News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight with a 0.39.
