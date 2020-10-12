Smackdown Rating Steady With Overnights, Viewership Up From Previous Week

This week’s episode of Smackdown held its initial overnight rating, while the viewership ended up being a small increase over the previous week. Friday’s night one of the WWE Draft brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.178 million viewers, steady with and up respectively from the 0.6 demo rating and 2.087 million from the initial Saturday estimates. The numbers were also even with and up 1% from the previous week, which did a 0.6 and had 2.155 million viewers.

Smackdown came in at #3 for the night among broadcast shows and #4 for the night across all networks, being up against some formidable opposition in the NBA Finals and Major League Baseball playoffs. The Finals on ABC brought in a 3.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 8.89 million viewers, followed by the Yankees vs. Rays game on TBS (0.89 demo rating/3.723 million) and then the NBA Countdown pre-show on ABC (0.7/2.654 million).