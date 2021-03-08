wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Viewership Up From Overnight Numbers
March 8, 2021
The final rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown held even with the overnight fast number, while the total viewership was up. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.60 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.252 million viewers, up 11% and up 5% from the February 26th episode’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.145 million viewers. The numbers were even with and a rise from the Nielsen overnights of a 0.6 demo rating and 2.166 million viewers.
Smackdown ranked as the #2 show across television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank with a 0.71 demo rating and 4.623 million viewers.
