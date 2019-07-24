Smackdown Rating Steady With Last Week, Viewership Ticks Up

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown stayed even with last week, as viewership slightly rose to a new 14-week high. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.65 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.162 million viewers, even with and up 2% from last week’s 0.65 and 2.122 million viewers. Like last week, the demo rating is a eight-week high, last topped by the May 29th episode’s 0.69, while the viewership was the highest since the April 16th episode had 2.219 million.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzzdaily, beating out Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.59 demo rating, 1.814 million viewers).