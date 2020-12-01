Showbuzz Daily has the final viewership numbers for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, with the show down in the ratings but up in viewers. The show averaged 2.141 million viewers, up from the overnight viewership of 1.987 million viewers.

The overall viewership is down from the previous edition of SmackDown, which was the go-home show for WWE Surivor Series.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.6 rating, which is down from the 0.7 rating in the key demo from the previous episode.

SmackDown tied with the Santa Claus special on ABC and Frosty the Snowman on CBS for No. 2 in the key demo for the night.