Smackdown Rating, Viewership Rebound To Four-Week High

– The ratings and viewership for this week’s Smackdown saw a strong rebound from last week’s Election Night low. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.8 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.312 million viewers, up 18% and 11% from last week’s 0.68 and 2.088 million viewers. It’s the best numbers for the show since the October 16th Smackdown 1000 episode surged to a 0.92 and 2.545 million viewers.

Last week’s episode was heavily affected by Election night, crowded out by the cable news networks taking almost all of the top fifteen spots. Without that competition, Smackdown regained its position atop the cable original rankings per Showbuzz Daily. History’s Curse of Oak Island (0.66 demo rating, 2.915 million viewers) was the runner-up.