Smackdown Rating & Viewership Tick Down

– While Raw saw a jump in the ratings this week, Smackdown did not have the same boost. Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.89 million viewers, down 10% and 2% from last week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 1.921 million. The demo rating tied the low from two weeks ago, while the viewership was slightly up from that week’s 1.859 million.

Smackdown still came in at #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating the show it serves as a lead-in to in USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best (0.44 demo rating, 1.290 million viewers).