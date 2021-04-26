Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up From Overnight Numbers

As tends to be the case, Smackdown took an upward tick in ratings and viewership from the overnight numbers. Friday’s episode drew a final rating of 0.54 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.121 million viewers, up from the 0.5 demo rating and 2.042 million viewers that were released as overnight estimates by Nielsen. The final numbers were down 4% and up about 0.1% from the final numbers of the previous week, which were a 0.56 demo rating and 2.119 million.

Smackdown ranked #2 among all shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank (0.62 demo rating, 4.127 million viewers).