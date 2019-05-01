Smackdown Takes Hefty Ratings Fall, Matches Previous USA Network Low

– Smackdown is following Raw in its rating dive, dropping to tie the USA Network low for the show. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.54 rating and 1.833 million viewers, down a rough 24% and 12% from last week’s 0.71 demo rating and 2.072 million viewers. The demo rating matched the 0.54 for the July 3rd, 2018 episode, while the viewership was the lowest since the February 5th, 2019 episode brought in 1.841 million against the State of the Union address.

Smackdown ranked #7 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, well below what it usually does. The two NBA playoff games topped the night (2.43 demo rating/6.073 million viewers and 1.66/4.044 million), followed by the post-game show (0.95/2.213 million), Curse of Oak Island on History (0.67/3.321 million), Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.59/1.699 million) and the NHL Semifinals game (0.58/1.664 million). Obviously, Smackdown was up against some hefty competition in the sports playoff games and the Rockets vs. Warriors game drew a huge rating, but it still was not a good night for the show in any context.