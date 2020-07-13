wrestling / News

Smackdown Holds Onto Ratings Increase In Final Numbers

July 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy The Miz WWE Smackdown

Smackdown’s ratings rebound held from the initial overnight numbers, with overall viewers taking just a slight dip. Friday’s episode of Smackdown brought in a final rating of an 0.5 18 – 49 demographic and 1.900 million viewers, steady with and less than 1% from the overnight demo rating of 0.5 and 1.905 million total viewers.

Smackdown led the way among all shows on television for the night per Showbuzz Daily. ABC and NBC’s repeats (Shark Tank, 20/20, The Wall, and Dateline Classic) tied for #2 with a 0.4 demo rating.

