wrestling / News
Smackdown Holds Onto Ratings Increase In Final Numbers
July 13, 2020 | Posted by
Smackdown’s ratings rebound held from the initial overnight numbers, with overall viewers taking just a slight dip. Friday’s episode of Smackdown brought in a final rating of an 0.5 18 – 49 demographic and 1.900 million viewers, steady with and less than 1% from the overnight demo rating of 0.5 and 1.905 million total viewers.
Smackdown led the way among all shows on television for the night per Showbuzz Daily. ABC and NBC’s repeats (Shark Tank, 20/20, The Wall, and Dateline Classic) tied for #2 with a 0.4 demo rating.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Ryback at WrestleMania 29, Says He Suggested Ryback as the Guy to Break the Streak
- Kacy Catanzaro On Her Time Off Due to Her Back Injury, Which WWE Women Inspired Her
- Cody Fires Back at Person Who Uses Gay Slur In Reference to Sonny Kiss
- Charlotte Flair Explains Why She’s Taken Time Off From WWE, Says She’s Not Ashamed of Plastic Surgery