Smackdown Sees Ratings Surge, Viewership Up

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rusev WWE Smackdown

– The ratings and viewership for this week’s Smackdown saw big rises to hit the best marks since early May. Tuesday night’s post-Money in the Bank episode brought in a 0.78 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.315 million viewers. Those numbers are up 18% and 6% from last week’s 0.66 demo rating and audience of 2.183 million viewers. Both metrics represent the best numbers for Smackdown since the May 1st episode had a 0.77 demo rating and 2.436 million viewers.

Smackdown topped the night for cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo (0.53 demo rating, 1.516 million viewers).

