Smackdown Returning to FOX Sees Bump Up in Ratings and Viewership

– After last week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 drew the lowest viewership in the program’s broadcast history, Smackdown was able to bounce back in overall viewership and ratings this week. Per Showbuzz Daily, this week’s edition of Smackdown, which saw the show return to the FOX Network after getting moved to FS1 the week before due to the MLB World Series, draw 2.543 million viewers.

This week’s show drew a reported 0.8 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, so it topped the ratings for that key demo for the evening. Hour 1 of the show averaged 2.605 million viewers, while Hour 2 averaged 2.481 million viewers. Last week’s show (Oct. 25) on FS1 drew 888,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

In overall viewership, WWE was only No. 8 for the night. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night for viewership at 7.590 million viewers.

For comparison’s sake, the last FOX broadcast for Smackdown (Oct. 18) drew 2.442 million viewers and a 0.75 rating in the same key demo. So, ratings and viewership were both slightly up this week from the last FOX Network broadcast.