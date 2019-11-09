Smackdown in Manchester Sees Growth in Ratings and Viewership

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings out for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox. Last night’s show aired on a tape delay on FOX, since the event was held earlier in the day in Manchester, England. Smackdown for this week drew an average 2.617 million viewers. It was another increase after last week’s show, which drew 2.543 million viewers. This week’s show had a 3.9 percent increase in overall viewership.

The first hour for the show averaged 2.725 million viewers. Hour 2 averaged 2.510 million viewers. The average rating for this week was an 0.85 in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That was able to put Smackdown at No. 1 for the night in the key demo.

For comparison’s sake, last week’s edition of Smackdown drew a 0.8 rating in the same key demo. Last week, the individual hours drew 2.605 million viewers for Hour 1, and Hour 2 averaged 2.481 million viewers. So, it appears there was some solid, continued growth across the board for the WWE show this week.

Blue Bloods topped the night for overall viewership with 7.362 million viewers. Smackdown came in No. 7 for that set of rankings.