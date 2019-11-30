wrestling / News
Smackdown Viewership Drops 8.2 Percent This Week, Ratings Slightly Down in Key Demo
– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings out for last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. This week’s show averaged 2.336 million viewers for the overnight ratings. That’s off of 2.350 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.322 million viewers for Hour 2.
In the overnight ratings, the show had an average 0.7 rating for the key persons 18-49 demographic. The show tied No. 1 for the evening with Frosty the Snowman. The show dropped 8.2 percent from last week’s final viewership average of 2.544 million viewers. Last week’s show also averaged a 0.8 rating in the same key demo.
Overall, Smackdown ranked No. 9 for the night in viewership. Blue Bloods came in No. 1 for the evening with an average 4.365 million viewers. The final ratings will be out early next week.
