Smackdown Reportedly Set to Air Live on New Year’s Day

It will be business as usual on New Year’s Day for WWE, who will reportedly Smackdown live that day. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that the Smackdown for that night will air live instead of the usual taped episode. This is different from the Christmas Day episode of Smackdown, which will be taped as previously reported.

Both the Christmas taped show and the New Year’s Day live show will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as normal.