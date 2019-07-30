Smackdown Reportedly to Have More Cinematic Look When It Moves to Fox

– When WWE moves Smackdown to Fox in October, expect the show to have a fairly different look according to a new report. According to Wrestlevotes, WWE has been testing out more expensive cameras and technology in order to make the show have a “more cinematic-like” feel on Fox.

The report jives with a report from Wrestling Observer back in June that WWE was planning to test out new cameras and try to bring a lot of celebrities to the show for its premiere, to give it a “big event” feel. The new report says that WWE apparently liked what was done with the camera tests.

Smackdown moves to FOX on October 4th.