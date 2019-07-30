wrestling / News
Smackdown Reportedly to Have More Cinematic Look When It Moves to Fox
– When WWE moves Smackdown to Fox in October, expect the show to have a fairly different look according to a new report. According to Wrestlevotes, WWE has been testing out more expensive cameras and technology in order to make the show have a “more cinematic-like” feel on Fox.
The report jives with a report from Wrestling Observer back in June that WWE was planning to test out new cameras and try to bring a lot of celebrities to the show for its premiere, to give it a “big event” feel. The new report says that WWE apparently liked what was done with the camera tests.
Smackdown moves to FOX on October 4th.
When the move to FOX happens, expect SmackDown to be shot with different cameras. WWE tested out some newer, much more expensive technology recently and said to have liked what it produced. It will seem cinematic like, similar to some WWE24 footage.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2019
