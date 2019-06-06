Smackdown Returning to Detroit in August, Dark Matches Hint at Continuing Feuds

– WWE just sent over word that SmackDown live TV will be here in Detroit, Michigan at Little Cesars Arena on 8/6/19. Pre-sale until 10pm EST with Code: “WWEDetroit” then on regular sale tomorrow.

The dark matches will be:

* Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler “in a WWE Championship Match”. (the wording is to not give away results of Super Showdown)

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

So those feuds look to continue.