WWE News: When Smackdown Roster Is Expected To Arrive For SummerSlam, Omos Pulled From Appearance
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
– A new report has some details on when the talent for Smackdown are expected to arrive in Detroit for SummerSlam. The PPV takes place tomorrow, and Fightful Select reports that the Blue Brand roster isn’t expected to arrive until the early hours of the morning.
– The site also notes that Omos was pulled from a scheduled appearance at the WWE Superstore on Thursday. No word as to why.