Smackdown Six-Man Tag Set With Heavy Machinery Teaming With Braun Strowman

– Per WWE.com, a six-man tag team match has been confirmed for this week’s episode of Smackdown. It will be Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) reuniting to team up with Braun Strowman against Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and Morrison. You can view the full announcement below.

Heavy Machinery reunite alongside Braun Strowman to face Dolph Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison

Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery will combine to form an ultra-imposing team in an attempt to deliver payback for Dolph Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison. Miz & Morrison have used a series of devious antics to try to get under the skin of The Monster Among Men prior to challenging him for the Universal Title at WWE Backlash, while Ziggler continues to torment Otis after their battle for Mandy Rose’s heart.

Tucker will reunite in the ring with his Workin’ Man pal Otis for the first time in over two months against a trio of old rivals. Strowman will also put aside his Money in the Bank worries in an effort to send a message to The Miz & John Morrison ahead of their WWE Backlash showdown.

Can Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery impose their will against Ziggler, Miz & Morrison?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see who emerges victorious in this colossal showdown.