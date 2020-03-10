wrestling / News
Potential Spoiler for This Week’s Smackdown
March 10, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Nia Jax has been medically cleared to perform for WWE and that the word making the rounds at RAW last night was that Jax would be joining the Smackdown brand and be at this week’s Smackdown taping.
