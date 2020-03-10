wrestling / News

Potential Spoiler for This Week’s Smackdown

March 10, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Smackdown Logo 2019

PWInsider reports that Nia Jax has been medically cleared to perform for WWE and that the word making the rounds at RAW last night was that Jax would be joining the Smackdown brand and be at this week’s Smackdown taping.

