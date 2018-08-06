Smackdown Star Backstage at Raw, Nia Jax Isn’t

– Smackdown General Manager Paige is backstage at tonight’s Raw, according to a new report, while Nia Jax is not. PWInsider reports that while it is uncertain what Paige will be doing or if she will appear on Raw, she was seen getting her makeup done as if she was going to be doing something tonight.

Meanwhile, Jax is not backstage. Jax was taken off the road last week and noted on Instagram that she was rehabbing an injury in a picture that included a tag for a company that creates products for recovering from leg injuries.