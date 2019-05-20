wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Stars On-Hand At Raw To Help Unveil New Title, Becky Lynch Documentary Now On-Demand, New WWE Untold Episode
— Last night, it was announced during Money In The Bank that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be introducing a new championship on tonight’s Monday Night Raw, with no further details given. PWInsider reports that he will not be alone as superstars from SmackDown are said to be on hand at the night’s show to aid him in the mystery title’s unveiling.
The title is rumored to either be a new Hardcore Championship or some sort of Legend’s Championship, given Foley’s involvement.
— Rob Schamberger, artist on WWE’s long-running Canvas 2 Canvas series, has begun a new line of paintings known as WWE ABCs. These will see him go through the alphabet using WWE superstars, beginning with Alexa Bliss, Bayley and John Cena. You can see the video introducing this below:
— Becky Lynch’s WWE 24 documentary, which debuted last night after Money In The Bank, is now up for VOD on the WWE Network.
— After the broadcast of the Performance Center Combine concludes this Saturday, a new episode of WWE Untold is set to air on WWE Network. This will feature Eric Bischoff talking about his failed plans to reboot WCW in 2001, stopped by Turner Broadcasting’s cancellation of the show. Booker T was also interviewed for the feature.
— Per PWInsider, former Impact Wrestling star Kevin Matthews was at an NXT Live Event in Asbury Park, New Jersey last night. Matthews was working for TNA for two years before his profile was quietly moved to the alumni section of their website back in March.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Discusses What It Was Like to Work With ‘High Maintenance’ Ultimate Warrior During His 1996 Return to WWE
- Lana Says WWE Regularly Gives Ideas She Pitches To Others, Comments on Game of Thrones Finale
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened