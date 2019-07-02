wrestling / News
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Added to Extreme Rules
– Rowan & Daniel Bryan’s Smackdown Tag Team Championship defense is official for Extreme Rules. WWE has announced that the two will defend their titles against Xavier Woods & Big E at the show, which takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia. The show will air live on WWE Network.
The updated card is:
* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
* Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns
