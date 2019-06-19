wrestling / News

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Stomping Grounds

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Rowan Smackdown 5-7-19

– WWE added a new title match to Stomping Grounds during this week’s episode of Smackdown. As you can see noted in the below GIF from the show, Heavy Machinery will challenge Daniel Bryan and Rowan for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at this weekend’s PPV.

The show takes place on Sunday from Tacoma, Washington, and will air live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the show after Smackdown and 205 Live.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE Stomping Grounds, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading