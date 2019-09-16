wrestling / News
Smackdown Tag Team Championships Change Hands at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)
– We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following WWE Clash of Champions. The Revival defeated The New Day to claim the championships during the PPV, which took place on Sunday. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The Revival’s win marks their first run with the Blue Brand tag team titles; they have held the Raw Tag Team Championships twice. The New Day’s run was their fourth and ends at 63 days, having won the championships at Extreme Rules in July.
Will we be SAYING YEAH to new #SDLive #TagTeamChampions tonight? #WWEClash @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/KRbl7XuQg6
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 15, 2019
We've never identified with a sign more. #WWEClash @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/K1SjoBwgdS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 15, 2019
New 👏 Day ROCKED by #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE in brutal fashion at #WWEClash! 😬 pic.twitter.com/uUKoEDoAJ0
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
TAG THIS MAN IN!!! @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/zaP6E1QnWf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 15, 2019
UH-OH! Is #TheRevival about to get one step closer to SHATTERING @WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD's #SDLive #TagTeamTitles reign? #WWEClash @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/mvalfNOQ7b
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
.@XavierWoodsPhD gave all he could, but #TheRevival is officially on TOP of the #SDLive Tag Team Division! #AndNew #WWEClash @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE pic.twitter.com/JngH8IBLCq
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
✅ #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions
✅ #RAW #TagTeamChampions
✅ #SDLive #TagTeamChampions
Top Guys OUT. #WWEClash #AndNew @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/NizzcQ8Bin
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
