Smackdown Tag Team Championships Change Hands at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)

– We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following WWE Clash of Champions. The Revival defeated The New Day to claim the championships during the PPV, which took place on Sunday. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The Revival’s win marks their first run with the Blue Brand tag team titles; they have held the Raw Tag Team Championships twice. The New Day’s run was their fourth and ends at 63 days, having won the championships at Extreme Rules in July.