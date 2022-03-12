wrestling / News

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Added To Wrestlemania Saturday

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Smackdown tag team title match between The Usos and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for Wrestlemania Saturday. Night one of Wrestlemania happens on April 2, followed by night two on April 3.

Night One

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
* Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Undetermined

* Edge vs. AJ Styles
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. TBD

