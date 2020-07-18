wrestling / News
Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Set For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
The Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be on the line at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this weekend. On tonight’s episode, it was confirmed that Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will face The New Day with the Tag Team Championships on the line. Cesaro then defeated Big E. which allowed the heels to pick the stipulation, making it a Tables Match.
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules airs on Sunday on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s shows.
