wrestling / News

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Set For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

The Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be on the line at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this weekend. On tonight’s episode, it was confirmed that Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will face The New Day with the Tag Team Championships on the line. Cesaro then defeated Big E. which allowed the heels to pick the stipulation, making it a Tables Match.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules airs on Sunday on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s shows.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Extreme Rules, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading