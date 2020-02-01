Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Official For WWE Super Showdown

– WWE has set its first match for WWE Super ShowDown in February, and it will be for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The Miz and John Morrison will challenge The New Day for the titles at the Saudi Arabia PPV. Miz and Morrison earned the title shot with a win over Lucha House Party, The Revival, and Heavy Machinery on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

As of now, the match is the only officially set for the PPV, which takes place on February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.