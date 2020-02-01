wrestling / News
Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Official For WWE Super Showdown
– WWE has set its first match for WWE Super ShowDown in February, and it will be for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The Miz and John Morrison will challenge The New Day for the titles at the Saudi Arabia PPV. Miz and Morrison earned the title shot with a win over Lucha House Party, The Revival, and Heavy Machinery on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.
As of now, the match is the only officially set for the PPV, which takes place on February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Keep your eyes on the prize, @otiswwe!#HeavyMachinery battles three other teams in a #Fatal4Way to determine #TheNewDay's next challenger for the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles at #WWESSD! @tuckerwwe pic.twitter.com/61CDgXJFdW
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
They're taking it 𝓈𝓁𝑜𝓌. @nbcsnl @TheRealMorrison @mikethemiz #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rp6E2f87Pk
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
#PrinceOfParkour, meet The #KingOfTheRopes.@TheRealMorrison @WWEGranMetalik #SmackDown #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/VUWF54f1lr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2020
One of a kind. 🤩#SmackDown #Fatal4Way @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/lp4XIXPIzd
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
.@TheRealMorrison and @WWEGranMetalik take turns FLYING to the outside as the action heats up in this high-stakes Tag Team #Fatal4Way Match on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7Xnk9Itt0f
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
Don't be jealous, @TheRealMorrison.#SmackDown #Fatal4Way @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/9HedyJSsqK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2020
This ain't no make believe, New Day.
You'll be defending your #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles against @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison at #WWESSD! #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/9ORtEy41aM
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
