SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Official For WWE SummerSlam
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match for Summerslam. The company announced on Thursday that the Usos will defend their titles against the Mysterios on the PPV.
SummerSlam takes place on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. The updated lineup is:
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Mysterios
