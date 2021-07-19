Smackdown Tag Team Titles Change Hands at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)

We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show. The Usos defeated Rey and Dominick Mysterio on tonight’s pre-show, with the finish coming when Jimmy Uso rolled Rey up and Jey used his feet to give Jimmy extra leverage to get the pinfall win. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win marks the Usos’ fifth run with the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, and ends the Mysterios’ reign at 63 days. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.