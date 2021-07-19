wrestling / News
Smackdown Tag Team Titles Change Hands at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)
We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show. The Usos defeated Rey and Dominick Mysterio on tonight’s pre-show, with the finish coming when Jimmy Uso rolled Rey up and Jey used his feet to give Jimmy extra leverage to get the pinfall win. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win marks the Usos’ fifth run with the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, and ends the Mysterios’ reign at 63 days. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.
DOWN SINCE. DAY ONE.
The @WWEUsos challenge @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 RIGHT NOW for the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles LIVE on #MITB Kickoff!
🦚 https://t.co/MvelFFn2nH
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/Sr5EK11FOR
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
BOOYAKA! BOOYAKA!
Here come your #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35! #MITB pic.twitter.com/jpc7vnJfwa
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 18, 2021
This is why they call him #MainEventJeyUso.#MITB @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/SvwtZ12Coe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 18, 2021
Student of the game.#MITB @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/l20xGuzwyo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 18, 2021
.@DomMysterio35 is FEELING the love from the WWE Universe, but will the experience of the @WWEUsos get the best of him with the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line??? #MITB @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/YTXcddEEvw
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
.@reymysterio thought he had 'em.
Not yet. #MITB pic.twitter.com/XknXLPzZpn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 18, 2021
And now DISBELIEF from Jey @WWEUsos! #MITB pic.twitter.com/446KOcRXFV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 18, 2021
LET'S GO, UCE.#SmackDown has NEW #TagTeamChampions, and you're lookin' at 'em. #MITB @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/ADZvDiOCRw
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
THEY'VE DONE IT.
The @WWEUsos are now 7-TIME #TagTeamChampions! #MITB pic.twitter.com/JLZxZEyL9v
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
