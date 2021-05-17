wrestling / News
Smackdown Tag Team Titles Change Hands at WWE WrestleMania Backlash (Pics, Video)
We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to win the titles at the PPV, becoming the first father-son tag champions in WWE history.
Dominik was kept out of the match at first after being attacked by the Dirty Dawgs during the Kickoff show, but he came out late into the match and even ended up scoring the pinfall.
The win ends the Dirty Dawg’s reign at 128 days, having won the titles on the January 8th episode of Smackdown. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash is here.
D I R T Y D A W G S#WMBacklash @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/PfQV0D7Yog
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
Is @reymysterio going to go it alone against @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode???#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/wBoAXR6ew7
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
.@reymysterio. Period.#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/bJm6DDOSsJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
HOW DID @reymysterio KICK OUT OF THIS?!?! The #SmackDown Tag Team Titles are on the line at #WMBacklash!@HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/B9koSfJM5D
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
Wait a minute!! Here comes @DomMysterio35!!!#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/gxXXwz5Y3Q
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
"You should have stayed down!"#WMBacklash @RealRobertRoode @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/0UNdFr57cs
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
Can @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 dig deep against #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode to make history?!
Stream #WMBacklash on @PeacockTV: https://t.co/RsfCdPBh3U pic.twitter.com/nqWOM7e6lR
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
#AndNEW!!!
The first father-son tag team champions in WWE history! #WMBacklash @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/J7leo8xz94
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Godfather Reveals The Most Memorable Backstage Fight He’s Seen, Nobody Liking Ahmed Johnson Backstage
- New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms
- John Cena On Potential Creative Plans For WWE Return, Narrative That He Carried WWE On His Back For Years
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage