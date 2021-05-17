Smackdown Tag Team Titles Change Hands at WWE WrestleMania Backlash (Pics, Video)

We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to win the titles at the PPV, becoming the first father-son tag champions in WWE history.

Dominik was kept out of the match at first after being attacked by the Dirty Dawgs during the Kickoff show, but he came out late into the match and even ended up scoring the pinfall.

The win ends the Dirty Dawg’s reign at 128 days, having won the titles on the January 8th episode of Smackdown. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash is here.