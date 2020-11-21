Smackdown Teams Finalized For Survivor Series

We now have the full teams for the men’s and women’s Survivor Series-style matches for this weekend’s PPV. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Adam Pearce named Otis the final member of the men’s Team Smackdown. Meanwhile, Natalya and Bayley were added to the women’s Team Smackdown after Pearce named Bayley to the team and Natalya beat Tamina Snuka to earn the final spot on the show.

The updated card for the PPV is:

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, & Riddle) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, & Otis)

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, & Natalya)

* Champion vs. Champion: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

* The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

* Kickoff Show Match: Dual Brand Battle Royal (Competitors TBD)