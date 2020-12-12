wrestling / News

Smackdown to Air on FOX Sports 1 Next Week

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Next week’s episode of Smackdown is moving to FOX Sports 1, as confirmed on tonight’s show. During Friday’s episode, it was confirmed that next week’s show will air on its sister cable channel due to the Pac-12 Championship game airing on FOX on the night.

Next week’s episode will be followed by a one-hour episode of Talking Smack on FOX Sports 1, then a replay of Smackdown.

