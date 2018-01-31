Various News: Smackdown Top 10, New Mixed Match Challenge Clip, Details on February ROH TV Tapings

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here is a clip from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Sami Zayn trying, and failing to attack Bruan Strowman…

– ROH announced the following for their February 10th TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta…

Ring of Honor presents SATURDAY NIGHT AT CENTER STAGE

Local Time: Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 07:30 pm EST

Center Stage

1374 West Peachtree Street

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

* ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP: ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG vs. KENNY KING

* BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.) vs. THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOES)

* ADAM PAGE vs. “ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

SIGNED TO COMPETE:

* THE YOUNG BUCKS

* WOMEN OF HONOR