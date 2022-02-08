wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Trends Online Due to Winter Olympics Podium

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE's Image Credit: WWE

The Winter Olympics had the surprise effect of causing Smackdown to trend due to the podium’s Ovaltron-like look. Journalist Nick Hope shared a picture of the podium, which looks remarkably like the “Ovaltron” stage from the 2000-era episodes of Smackdown.

You can see some tweets noting the similarity between the two below:

