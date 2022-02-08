wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Trends Online Due to Winter Olympics Podium
The Winter Olympics had the surprise effect of causing Smackdown to trend due to the podium’s Ovaltron-like look. Journalist Nick Hope shared a picture of the podium, which looks remarkably like the “Ovaltron” stage from the 2000-era episodes of Smackdown.
You can see some tweets noting the similarity between the two below:
is this the olympics or smackdown pic.twitter.com/Nc5e5uyWyQ
— What a Maneuver! (@WAManeuver) February 7, 2022
That’s the Smackdown Ovaltron set, hope WWE sues the Olympic Committee. https://t.co/Un4FfucUQv pic.twitter.com/VGZNPHCq0l
— big dog. (@griffpr) February 7, 2022
Smackdown Olympics https://t.co/oRAicSbnwc
— 6lack Adam 🏁 (@LLSmooveA) February 7, 2022
Why does the Olympics look like WWE Smackdown 2000 😂#wwe #WrestlingCommunity #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/mzCmAE8W8a
— DJ Skandalous (@DJ_Skandalous) February 8, 2022
— Caldwyn Abbott 🤙🏽✝️🥾 (@AbbottudeEra) February 7, 2022
