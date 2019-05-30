wrestling / News
Smackdown Viewership Back To Over 2 Million For The First Time Since Last Month
Good news for WWE this week as ShowBuzz Daily reports that Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown had 2,072,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 1,983,000. It’s the first time Smackdown has had over 2 million viewers since the April 23 episode (2,072,000 viewers). It had an 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.61 rating. SmackDown was #1 among cable originals, beating The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
