Final SmackDown Viewership Down From Overnights, Ratings Down From Previous Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the final numbers for last week’s edition of SmackDown, which featured the continued push towards WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday. The show drew 1.990 million viewers on FOX, which is up from the overnight number of 1.883 million viewers.

The overall SmackDown viewership number is down from the previous episode of the show, as that one drew 2.257 million viewers for the episode after the Royal Rumble.

SmackDown earned a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.65 rating for the previous edition on FOX.

Overall, SmackDown finished No. 8 on network TV in total viewership and No. 3 in the key demo.