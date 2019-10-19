Smackdown Viewership Drops Again In Third Week On FOX

Smackdown’s viewership dropped again last night, as it only brought in an average of 2.442 million viewers, down 15% from last week’s 2.877 million (according to Showbuzz Daily). Last night’s episode had a rating of 0.75 in the 18-49 demogrpahic, which was down from the 1.0 that last week got. Last night also had a 0.55 in the 18-34 demo (down from last week’s 0.7) and an 0.85 rating in the 25-54 demo (down from last week’s 1.1). The first hour drew 2.390 million viewers with an 0.7 in 18-49, while the second had 2.493 million with an 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo.

CBS’ Blue Bloods led the night with 7.331 million viewers in the 10 PM hour, while Hawaii Five-0 led the 8 PM hour with 6.214 million viewers. Smackdown led the ratings in the 18-49 demographic, followed by Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods and American Housewife with a 0.6 rating.