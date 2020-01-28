Final Smackdown Viewership Falls For Last Episode Before Royal Rumble

Showbuzz Daily reports that the final numbers for this past Friday’s episode of Smackdown, the final episode before the Royal Rumble, drew 2.448 million viewers, down nearly 5% from the 2.562 million viewers the show drew the week before.

In total viewership, Smackdown finished at #6 for the night on network TV. Blue Bloods was #1 with 5.129 million viewers.

The show finished with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.8 the week before, but good for #1 in the demo on network TV once again. The show did a 0.9 in the 25-54 demo, the same as the week before, and a 0.4 in the 18-34 demo, down from a 0.5 the week before. Those were good for #1 in those demos for network TV as well (in the 25-54 demo, Smackdown tied for #1 with 20/20 and American Housewife).